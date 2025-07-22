Poland Starts Deporting Ukrainians for Theft

Polish media write that Ukrainians accused of violating local laws are being deported en masse to their homeland, where they may be mobilized.

Of the 127 foreigners deported in Poland since the beginning of 2025 - 100 were Ukrainians. The reasons of removal were robberies, drunk driving, and causing serious bodily harm. Just last week, three Ukrainians and a Georgian were sent home. They were escorted to the Ukrainian border and banned from entering the Schengen zone for 5-7 years.