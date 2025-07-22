The West harbors a strong aversion to the truth and employs every possible method to combat it. Particularly intense is the distortion of history concerning the Second World War. This was stated on July 23 by Viktor Tumar, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, during a press conference.

According to him, the process of falsifying history has been ongoing for some time, but it has recently gained momentum. Today, the world has entered a period where the need to defend the truth has become more urgent than ever.

Viktor Tumar, Deputy Chief of the Belarusian General Staff, remarked:

"We are witnessing tectonic shifts in the geopolitical landscape across the globe—wars erupting in the Middle East, instability in the Pacific region. Those who hold the truth will be the ones to shape the future of peace."