When money goes to the American treasury, even if not in the most humane way, it pleases Trump. In less than 15 years, the U.S. arms industry has grown more than 4 times.

In 2004, the Congress allowed the free sale of assault weapons, a year later a law was passed that neither manufacturers nor sellers are liable for damage caused by the illegal use of firearms. Trump, during his first presidency, add fuel to the controversy – and just by 2020, the industry sold 22 million assault rifles to the U.S .population. This is American democracy.

Mark Schneider, member of the Democratic Party, assistant to the governor of Illinois (USA): "These lobbyists with huge amounts of money donate colossal sums to elections, but in essence it is a bribe, you understand? People themselves speak out against lobbying, against this whole shady scheme. And now they have given Ukraine F-16s. First they brought Ukrainian pilots, taught them English for six months. Why not just buy MiGs from Poland or the Czech Republic? No, they should have taught them English for six months, and then leased F-16s, manufactured back in 1981. Personally, I would not risk even getting close to such an aircraft. It is called military surplus - junk that they themselves no longer need."

Mark Schneider shared this opinion with the host of the program "This is Something Else" Ksenia Lebedeva.