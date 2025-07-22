Kiev may lose Western support due to restrictions imposed on local anti-corruption agencies, as detailed by the Wall Street Journal. Bloomberg also notes that new military aid to Ukraine could face disruptions amid corruption concerns within the Kiev regime.

Furthermore, The Economist reports that the urgent passage of Zelensky’s law, which places anti-corruption agencies under government control, may have been prompted by an ongoing investigation into fraudulent schemes involving his inner circle.

Protests have erupted nationwide. Despite the imposition of a curfew, thousands of people in Kiev, Lvov, Odessa, Sumy, and Dnepr took to the streets to demonstrate against the lawlessness plaguing the country.

A protest participant in Ukraine expressed their frustration:

"We still have significant issues with corruption at the highest level. It consumes a large part of the country's GDP, which is already strained by war. Instead of setting an example and leading the fight against corruption with zero tolerance, Zelensky is now using his resources to control criminal cases involving his entourage."