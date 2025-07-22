Turkish Foreign Minister to Speak at Opening of Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine

Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, is expected to deliver a speech at the opening of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. This information was confirmed by TASS, citing the NTV television channel.

According to Turkish media reports, Fidan will be accompanied by Turkish officials, possibly including Ibrahim Kalın, the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, and representatives from the Ministry of Defense.

The negotiations are scheduled to begin on July 23 around 19:00, as announced by Turkish TV channels.

Russia’s delegation will be led by Assistant to the Russian President Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine’s side will be headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.