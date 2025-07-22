U.S. Nuclear Agency under Hackers' Attack. Who Did They Blame?

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/672efa20-9bca-4a57-8134-b0a3a24ec4c9/conversions/07099ce5-e62e-4b1e-a387-23ac95839f02-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/672efa20-9bca-4a57-8134-b0a3a24ec4c9/conversions/07099ce5-e62e-4b1e-a387-23ac95839f02-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/672efa20-9bca-4a57-8134-b0a3a24ec4c9/conversions/07099ce5-e62e-4b1e-a387-23ac95839f02-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/672efa20-9bca-4a57-8134-b0a3a24ec4c9/conversions/07099ce5-e62e-4b1e-a387-23ac95839f02-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The National Nuclear Security Administration responsible for maintaining and designing the nation's cache of nuclear weapons, the U.S. Department of Education, as well as government agencies in Europe and the Middle East have been hacked, Bloomberg News reports.

"Black hats" took advantage of a vulnerability in Microsoft's document management system. The company accused Chinese programmers of hacking. The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. responded to the accusation with a message in which they speak out "against denigrating other people without strong evidence."