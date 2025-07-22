3.73 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.42 BYN
U.S. Nuclear Agency under Hackers' Attack. Who Did They Blame?
The National Nuclear Security Administration responsible for maintaining and designing the nation's cache of nuclear weapons, the U.S. Department of Education, as well as government agencies in Europe and the Middle East have been hacked, Bloomberg News reports.
"Black hats" took advantage of a vulnerability in Microsoft's document management system. The company accused Chinese programmers of hacking. The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. responded to the accusation with a message in which they speak out "against denigrating other people without strong evidence."
As a result of the hacking of digital systems, no particularly important documents were damaged. Nevertheless, the incident gave the U.S. leadership reason to doubt the efficiency of Microsoft.