For the past several hours, demonstrations have erupted across Ukraine in opposition to President Vladimir Zelensky’s moves to dismantle two key anti-corruption institutions. The protests began in Kiev and Lvov, report multiple local media outlets.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian parliament member Aleksey Goncharenko—who has been designated as a terrorist and extremist by Russia—announced that Zelensky had signed legislation effectively abolishing the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP). News of planned protests soon surfaced, with reports indicating that one demonstration was scheduled to take place in Kiev near the presidential office building.

In Lvov, protesters gathered at Taras Shevchenko’s monument to oppose draft law No. 12414, which seeks to curtail the powers of NABU and SAP, as reported by the Telegram channel "Espresso."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian publication "Strana.ua" reported that a rally had begun outside the Ivan Franko Theater in Kiev, a short distance from the presidential office.

"Protesters have assembled near the Franko Theater in Kiev to oppose the law aimed at reducing the authority of NABU and SAP," the report states.

Images published by "Strana.ua" suggest that several hundred people have gathered in Kiev, while photos from Lvov—shared by "Espresso"—show a few dozen protesters.

Earlier, "Strana.ua" also reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was conducting searches at NABU detectives’ offices in various regions of the country. According to sources, some detectives are suspected of treason, collaborating with Russia, and corruption. NABU later confirmed the searches, stating they were carried out without a court order. Subsequently, the SBU announced the detention of Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a regional director within NABU.

Parliamentarian Goncharenko claimed that the searches at NABU are a retaliatory move by Zelensky’s regime against the case involving former Minister of National Unity and ex-Vice Prime Minister Alexey Chernishov, who faces corruption charges. There is speculation that the authorities may attempt to dissolve NABU altogether.