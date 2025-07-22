3.73 BYN
Ryzhenkov: BRICS is Based on Equality, Mutual Respect and Search for Collective Solutions
Modern global challenges require the world's states not only to strengthen their internal potential, but also to adopt a genuine multilateral approach to international affairs. According to Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minsk sees the practical embodiment of this ideology in BRICS - the alliance based on equality, mutual respect and interest in collective solutions.
Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
"There is a desire to advance partnership in those areas in which specialized organizations or those who at a certain time took responsibility in the field of, as we say, the collective West, for solving problems, but this has led to nothing except attempts at hegemony in managing global processes. This is the reason why do organizations like BRICS, SCO, ASEAN, etc. appear - because those collective mechanisms or individual mechanisms that have been established over the past period do not work, the norms of international law are grossly violated in favor of certain states, blocs of states. We see these protectionist measures that are used everywhere in international trade. Today, within the framework of BRICS, much has been said about the fact that the WTO is losing its authority and something needs to be done about it. It is necessary that in this organization and in other international financial organizations the voice of the absolute majority, the Global South, be heard much more strongly."
Belarus sets forward a number of concrete proposals within the framework of promising international organizations. The spotlight interview of the head of the Belarusian MFA Maxim Ryzhenkov to First Information Channel is available on the website NEWS.BY and the multimedia portal VIDEOBEL.BY.