Belarus Completes Demarcation of Land Border with Ukraine

Belarus has completed the demarcation of its land border with Ukraine, State Border Committee Head Konstantin Molostov announced, BelTA reports.

"We are paying serious attention to continuing the demarcation of the state border on the Ukrainian section. As of today, we have completed demarcation work on the entire land section. Only the river section of the border, which runs along the Dnieper and the Sozh rivers, remains undemarcated," Molostov said.

Furthermore, the head of the border agency noted, considerable attention is being paid to coastal protection. This primarily concerns the Western Bug River in the Polish direction. "We are carrying out these activities, including using the capabilities of the Union State," the State Border Committee head added.

He also emphasized that border guards base their operational and service activities on the decree of the head of state, which was approved in January 2025. "We prioritize our efforts based on the areas of responsibility along the state border," concluded Konstantin Molostov.