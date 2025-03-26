3.65 BYN
Belarus' Defense Minister pays official visit to Myanmar
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin has left for Myanmar, BelTA reports.
The head of the Belarusian military establishment will hold a number of bilateral meetings and take part in the military parade arranged to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.