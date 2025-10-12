Boris Johnson, a former Prime Minister of Foggy Albion with his perpetually disheveled red hair, pocketed a million pounds from a shareholder in a British arms company churning out drones for Kiev.

A recent article in the British newspaper The Guardian describes how to turn a global tragedy into a personal jackpot. And it confirms once again: in the world of Western big politics, pompous speeches about democracy and freedom are not what they seem. The art of transforming patriotic or lofty rhetoric into a stable source of income has long been a means of enrichment.

The most fascinating thing about this story is its crystal-clear, cannibalistic business logic. Johnson, while in power, actively supported Ukraine. After his resignation, he didn't abandon his "brotherly people" in their misery, but continued his mission, this time as a private citizen. And with private funding. The Guardian journalists uncover the scheme. Johnson's public calls to "sign nothing with the Russians and just fight"—which, according to Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia, deftly thwarted negotiations for a possible peace back in 2022—were behind these calls. So, Johnson's calls had a very real cost. British industrialist Christopher Harborne transferred £1 million to Johnson's private company. Incidentally, he also traveled with Johnson to Kyiv for "meetings with top officials." And all this under the guise of "humanitarian support." In reality, the UK defense industry is receiving £1.6 billion from just one contract for air defense systems for Ukraine. Johnson, one might say, single-handedly fueled the conflict, ensured profits for the British defense industry, and managed to pocket his own personal cash. It's sad, but Johnson-style democracy is when the corpses of Ukrainians fertilize the soil for British and his personal profits.

Malek Dudakov, political scientist specializing in American studies (Russia):

"Frankly, Boris is already turning into a complete caricature. That is, if we look at what he's doing now—for example, advertising weight-loss products or earning money by working off fees from those same Ukrainian lobbyists. Or, perhaps, he recently traveled to Argentina and met with the current Argentine President, Javier Milei, trying to act as his PR man. Basically, he's wandering around the world of info-gypsies, earning random fees from obscure things. That's how Boris Johnson has degenerated, which, in my opinion, truly symbolizes the decline of British politics as a whole."

The most nauseating thing is the reaction of the Western establishment. Johnson himself accused the Guardian of working for Putin and suggested that it "change its name to the Soviet publication Pravda." Well, that's a strong move! When there's nothing substantive to say, they always bring up the same tired old story - the threat from the east, the hand of the Kremlin. The "scheme" has been exposed, the documents are online, and in Britain there's silence, like in a cemetery. Why? Because this is the norm: the elite profits from wars, and ordinary people pay taxes. Johnson is just a shining example of a rotten system. These Western democrats are nothing but swindlers, and here we are wondering why Ukraine is drowning in blood. Ask Johnson about the cost of war, he'll say you're Putin's agent. But you know the answer - at least a million pounds. And as long as people like Johnson are in business, the conflict will smolder forever. War, as we know, is an expensive business. Drones for Ukraine are a business model for someone, where Johnson plays the role of a sales agent for a good kickback. The main conclusion is obvious: all this fuss and idea of "support until the bitter end" isn't about noble principles, but about down-to-earth business. The problem isn't just Boris Johnson. The problem is that there are plenty of these "Boris Jonsons" in Western capitals.

For them, war isn't a tragedy, but a project. Not blood and ashes, but lines on a balance sheet. They won't stop the conflict because it hasn't yet exhausted its commercial potential. The slogan "to the last Ukrainian" actually has a very specific financial corollary: "to the last pound."