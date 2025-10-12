Trump Declares - War in Gaza Over

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c15619a-73e7-45c7-9cfe-6b100af131f9/conversions/07e31987-99ed-426c-a87b-81e6d4c30523-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c15619a-73e7-45c7-9cfe-6b100af131f9/conversions/07e31987-99ed-426c-a87b-81e6d4c30523-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c15619a-73e7-45c7-9cfe-6b100af131f9/conversions/07e31987-99ed-426c-a87b-81e6d4c30523-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c15619a-73e7-45c7-9cfe-6b100af131f9/conversions/07e31987-99ed-426c-a87b-81e6d4c30523-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will attend the Gaza summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, the Egyptian presidential office announced. It was previously reported that Donald Trump would represent Tel Aviv.

The American leader is currently in Israel, addressing the Knesset. Trump declared that the war in the Gaza Strip is over, and Hamas will agree to disarm as part of the peace plan.

Trump signed the Israeli parliament's guest book, calling the day "great" and "a new beginning."