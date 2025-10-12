In Ukraine, City Dwellers Urged to Move Countryside for Winter Where They Can Heat Stoves

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e37e65a0-511b-4815-aedc-5aecb9fea6e5/conversions/d262f82b-c5fe-4098-ac2b-7e003d82cd54-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e37e65a0-511b-4815-aedc-5aecb9fea6e5/conversions/d262f82b-c5fe-4098-ac2b-7e003d82cd54-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e37e65a0-511b-4815-aedc-5aecb9fea6e5/conversions/d262f82b-c5fe-4098-ac2b-7e003d82cd54-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e37e65a0-511b-4815-aedc-5aecb9fea6e5/conversions/d262f82b-c5fe-4098-ac2b-7e003d82cd54-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ukrainians will have to endure the winter under strict heat conservation measures. Authorities have shortened the heating season and are advising people to prepare for the cold weather in advance.

According to a Cabinet of Ministers resolution, heat will begin flowing through the pipes on November 1 and end on March 31, a month shorter than the usual schedule. This is due to a gas shortage and insufficient energy infrastructure capacity.