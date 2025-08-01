3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.42 BYN
Vucic Calls Emergency Session of Serbia’s Security Council After Reports of Attempted Coup
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Vucic Calls Emergency Session of Serbia’s Security Council After Reports of Attempted Coupnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26f23020-65af-4191-a695-fbc977052b9a/conversions/b1529171-8807-43d7-9762-b53a14bef2e0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26f23020-65af-4191-a695-fbc977052b9a/conversions/b1529171-8807-43d7-9762-b53a14bef2e0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26f23020-65af-4191-a695-fbc977052b9a/conversions/b1529171-8807-43d7-9762-b53a14bef2e0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26f23020-65af-4191-a695-fbc977052b9a/conversions/b1529171-8807-43d7-9762-b53a14bef2e0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Serbian President has convened an emergency session of the National Security Council following reports of an attempted coup d’état.
It is reported that the country is facing significant destabilization, allegedly involving security forces, including prosecutors and police officers. There is information about the arrest of former Trade Minister Momirovic, who is suspected of participating in the conspiracy. Previously, Western handlers provoked a series of street protests in Serbia, but they failed to break Belgrade.