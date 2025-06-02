3.79 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.43 BYN
Belarus is Committed to Further Expanding Cooperation with ACS States
Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Colombia, Ekaterina Smal, participated at the XXX Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the ACS and the X Summit of ACS Heads of State and Government, which were held in Cartagena and Monteria BelTA reported with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Belarus participates in the Association of Caribbean States (ASC) as an Observer State.
On the sidelines of the summits, the diplomat met with the heads of delegations of a number of Member and Observer States of the Association.
"Belarus is committed to further expanding cooperation with the ACS Member States," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.