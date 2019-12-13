PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus officially becomes BRICS partner on January 1, 2025

On January 1, Belarus officially became a BRICS partner. This was reported in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan are also joining the organization.

Another 4 states have received an invitation to become BRICS partners, the Russian department noted.

The last BRICS leaders' summit was held in Kazan on October 22-24, 2024. There, Belarus received the status of the organization's partner, which is an indispensable step before the official accession.

