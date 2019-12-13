3.35 RUB
Belarus officially becomes BRICS partner on January 1, 2025
On January 1, Belarus officially became a BRICS partner. This was reported in the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan are also joining the organization.
Another 4 states have received an invitation to become BRICS partners, the Russian department noted.
The last BRICS leaders' summit was held in Kazan on October 22-24, 2024. There, Belarus received the status of the organization's partner, which is an indispensable step before the official accession.
