Belarus Strengthens International Cooperation and Strategic Partnerships

"We maintained a very high level of international contacts aimed at strengthening our political and economic cooperation with foreign countries, as well as promoting social and humanitarian projects. We were able to significantly intensify our work with countries of the Far Arc. A number of visits by leaders of the upper chambers of parliament to our country took place. As part of our inter-parliamentary activities, we continued the course to strengthen strategic partnership and cooperation with our key allies—namely, the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, and the CIS countries."