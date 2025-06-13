3.77 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.47 BYN
Belarusian-Chinese Interparliamentary Dialogue Held at Council of Republic
The highest level of trust and partnership between Belarus and China is primarily a testament to the wise leadership of both nations. This sentiment was expressed by Natalia Kochanova during a meeting with Zhang Qingwei, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of China. The Council of the Republic hosted a session of the High-Level Committee on Cooperation between the legislative bodies of Belarus and the People’s Republic of China.
The objectives of the Cooperation Committee are to deepen and strengthen relations between our two countries, analyze collaboration between our legislative organs, and propose recommendations on interaction issues. The document reflects the current state of Belarus-China interparliamentary dialogue, outlines prospective directions and forms of cooperation, and highlights joint approaches on key issues of the global agenda.