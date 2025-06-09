Belarusian delegation, led by Vice Prime Minister Karankevich arrives in Lebanon for official visit

Minsk and Beirut are intensifying their diplomatic contacts. The Belarusian delegation, headed by Vice Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, has embarked on a visit to Lebanon.

A broad agenda awaits the representatives. The parties will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Notably, mutual interests lie in industry, agriculture, construction, and the development of infrastructure, including logistics. Additionally, it is expected that the leaders will exchange views on a range of international issues and synchronize their efforts on the parliamentary track.