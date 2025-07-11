3.75 BYN
Lukashenko congratulates people of Montenegro on their national holiday - Statehood Day
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Montenegro on their national holiday - Statehood Day. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Despite the current complex geopolitical conditions, the traditional spiritual and cultural ties of our Slavic peoples are a solid foundation for fruitful cooperation between Belarus and Montenegro for the sake of well-being and prosperity of the citizens of both countries," the congratulations read.
Alexander Lukashenko wished all Montenegrins harmony, a prosperous future and stability in society.