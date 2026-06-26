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A new Cabinet, formed after the recent government crisis, has taken office in Latvia. The very first decision demonstrated that ultra-nationalists have come to power.

The Latvian Ministry of Culture has completely banned the use of the Russian language in all departmental institutions, not only in official matters but also in private communication. Using the "great and mighty" language, even in the smoking room or cafeteria, carries administrative penalties.