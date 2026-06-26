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Latvian Ministry of Culture Completely Bans Use of Russian Language in All Institutions
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A new Cabinet, formed after the recent government crisis, has taken office in Latvia. The very first decision demonstrated that ultra-nationalists have come to power.
The Latvian Ministry of Culture has completely banned the use of the Russian language in all departmental institutions, not only in official matters but also in private communication. Using the "great and mighty" language, even in the smoking room or cafeteria, carries administrative penalties.
The possibility of banning the Russian language has long been discussed in parliament. Clearly, the Ministry of Culture has taken the first step in this direction. It is expected that soon, even simply uttering a Russian word on the street will result in a fine or administrative arrest.