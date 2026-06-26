Natalya Eismont: Lukashenko's Working Visit to Russia Continues

"The working visit of the Belarusian President to Russia continues. Negotiations with the Russian President are scheduled for today, and in an expanded format," the press secretary said.

The day before, the Belarusian head of state arrived in Russia on a working visit. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held a one-on-one meeting in Valdai. The agenda of the talks included current issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation in various spheres and the implementation of joint projects. International issues and the situation in the region were also on the agenda.