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The American neural network Mythos hacked all Pentagon databases
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The American neural network Mythos hacked all Pentagon databasesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35d77c76-7dd8-4ab8-8ed6-89b788d5c51e/conversions/7742edaa-34b1-4ad4-9f44-8a3e5baae815-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35d77c76-7dd8-4ab8-8ed6-89b788d5c51e/conversions/7742edaa-34b1-4ad4-9f44-8a3e5baae815-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35d77c76-7dd8-4ab8-8ed6-89b788d5c51e/conversions/7742edaa-34b1-4ad4-9f44-8a3e5baae815-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35d77c76-7dd8-4ab8-8ed6-89b788d5c51e/conversions/7742edaa-34b1-4ad4-9f44-8a3e5baae815-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The United States has significantly changed its military doctrine, Bloomberg reports
The Pentagon is beginning to more actively utilize artificial intelligence, lifting restrictions on its use, and neural networks will be able to make decisions during military operations, albeit under human control for now.
In fact, warfare is gradually slipping beyond human control. This is fraught with danger. For example, on June 11, the American neural network Mythos easily hacked all Pentagon and US intelligence databases. During testing, the artificial intelligence had to be urgently shut down to prevent it from causing harm.