The Pentagon is beginning to more actively utilize artificial intelligence, lifting restrictions on its use, and neural networks will be able to make decisions during military operations, albeit under human control for now.

In fact, warfare is gradually slipping beyond human control. This is fraught with danger. For example, on June 11, the American neural network Mythos easily hacked all Pentagon and US intelligence databases. During testing, the artificial intelligence had to be urgently shut down to prevent it from causing harm.