Lukashenko to youth: At homeland, you have all conditions to implement ambitious ideas and plans

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated young men and women on Youth and Students' Day, BelTA reports, citing the head of state's press service.

"This holiday symbolizes dreams, creative energy, and a bold vision of the future. By enhancing the achievements of your small homeland with your intelligence and talent, you contribute to the development of a sense of pride in the country and a sense of belonging to its history, cultural, and spiritual heritage among Belarusians," the message reads.

"Set ambitious goals, seek balanced and innovative solutions, become the best in your profession, and be a reliable support for your family. Never be afraid to take responsibility and do not give in to modern challenges. Know that in your homeland you have all the conditions for implementing ambitious ideas, initiatives, and plans," the President emphasized.