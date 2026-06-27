As long as the key contradictions between the parties to the Middle East conflict remain unresolved, there's no hope for a lasting peace.

Vasily Fatigarov, military political scientist (Russia):

"Commissions and subcommissions have been created to conduct negotiations, but Iranian society has a rather complex attitude toward them. Iran feels it is absolutely right and understands that America is being forced to back down. Therefore, even a hint of a US victory is completely pointless. Currently, the United States is the loser in this conflict. Both on the domestic political track, the Republican Party, and on the international track, the United States' actions have shown that they have attacked the wrong person."