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US-Iran Negotiations Will End in Combat Again, Says Military Political Scientist
As long as the key contradictions between the parties to the Middle East conflict remain unresolved, there's no hope for a lasting peace.
Vasily Fatigarov, military political scientist (Russia):
"Commissions and subcommissions have been created to conduct negotiations, but Iranian society has a rather complex attitude toward them. Iran feels it is absolutely right and understands that America is being forced to back down. Therefore, even a hint of a US victory is completely pointless. Currently, the United States is the loser in this conflict. Both on the domestic political track, the Republican Party, and on the international track, the United States' actions have shown that they have attacked the wrong person."
America has followed the Israeli military, as they used to say in Soviet times—that's a fact, the military political scientist emphasized. "And the Israeli military just won't calm down. But the standoff in Lebanon continues. My prediction: these negotiations may go a little further. Maybe even go far. But they will still end in military action," Vasily Fatigarov expressed confidence.