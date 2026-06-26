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A conference announced as a "summit dedicated to recovery of Ukraine" has concluded in Gdansk, Poland. Zelensky pointedly ignored the event. After being stripped of Poland's highest award, the Order of the White Eagle, Kyiv is locked in a bitter diplomatic war with Warsaw.

The conference's success proved controversial. Ukrainian authorities estimate that the country will need $588 billion for post-war reconstruction. Although approximately 200 various memorandums of understanding were signed in Gdansk, it was officially announced that only $10 billion had been secured, and only on paper so far.