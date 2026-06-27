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German doctors sounding alarm: officials fail to protect the elderly and sick from heat
Text by:Editorial office news.by
German doctors sounding alarm: officials fail to protect the elderly and sick from heatnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b942df9-038c-4e82-a420-aed066a50cb0/conversions/c473c596-160b-46fe-a7e0-542b4a2d5139-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b942df9-038c-4e82-a420-aed066a50cb0/conversions/c473c596-160b-46fe-a7e0-542b4a2d5139-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b942df9-038c-4e82-a420-aed066a50cb0/conversions/c473c596-160b-46fe-a7e0-542b4a2d5139-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b942df9-038c-4e82-a420-aed066a50cb0/conversions/c473c596-160b-46fe-a7e0-542b4a2d5139-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
German doctors have openly accused the German government of deliberate inaction and the failure of plans to protect the population from record-breaking heat.
According to the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, the Association of General Practitioners of Germany stated that officials have effectively abandoned the healthcare system to its fate.
The comprehensive package of measures announced by the government three years ago, which included funding for health education and targeted assistance, still exists only on paper.
The current heat wave poses a particular danger to the elderly and chronically ill, but due to a lack of funding, doctors cannot quickly make visits even to nursing homes.