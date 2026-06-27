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Fleet Collapse: London Loses Underwater Shield
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Fleet Collapse: London Loses Underwater Shieldnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c7cbd60-5d55-477a-8ac6-d08f35927b23/conversions/1d20a42e-8c21-4992-b13e-e027a4f1309e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c7cbd60-5d55-477a-8ac6-d08f35927b23/conversions/1d20a42e-8c21-4992-b13e-e027a4f1309e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c7cbd60-5d55-477a-8ac6-d08f35927b23/conversions/1d20a42e-8c21-4992-b13e-e027a4f1309e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c7cbd60-5d55-477a-8ac6-d08f35927b23/conversions/1d20a42e-8c21-4992-b13e-e027a4f1309e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The British Royal Navy has completely lost the operational capability of its underwater strike force. According to the UK Defence Journal, not a single one of the British Astute-class nuclear attack submarines is currently on combat duty.
The entire fleet is stranded at its berths: two submarines are effectively disabled, two are undergoing protracted overhauls, and the only one that returned from deployment has been sent for maintenance.
Experts are declaring a profound crisis in the British military-industrial complex: due to a severe shortage of spare parts, the military is literally dismantling some ships to keep others operational. This massive systemic failure has deprived London of the ability to control strategic borders.