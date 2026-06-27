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Fleet Collapse: London Loses Underwater Shield

Fleet Collapse: London Loses Underwater Shield

The British Royal Navy has completely lost the operational capability of its underwater strike force. According to the UK Defence Journal, not a single one of the British Astute-class nuclear attack submarines is currently on combat duty.

The entire fleet is stranded at its berths: two submarines are effectively disabled, two are undergoing protracted overhauls, and the only one that returned from deployment has been sent for maintenance.

Experts are declaring a profound crisis in the British military-industrial complex: due to a severe shortage of spare parts, the military is literally dismantling some ships to keep others operational. This massive systemic failure has deprived London of the ability to control strategic borders.

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