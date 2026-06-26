On Monday, June 29, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting regarding the attack by a Ukrainian drone on a bus carrying Belarusian children. Minsk strongly condemned this criminal act against civilians.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated yesterday, Belarus is not a member of the Security Council, but our country has appealed to Colombia, the current presidency, to urgently convene a meeting. Moscow, as a permanent member of the Security Council, supported the request.

At the meeting, the Belarusian side also intends to inform the international community about statements by the Ukrainian leadership openly declaring their readiness to launch strikes on Belarusian territory.

Such rhetoric poses a direct threat to regional stability. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists on an objective and impartial international investigation. Belarus continues to seek condemnation of acts of violence against its citizens at various UN forums.

Belarusian Representative Dmitry Krasovsky issued a strong statement regarding the attack on bus passengers in the Bryansk region. Speaking at the UN headquarters in Kenya, he strongly condemned any acts of violence against civilians and emphasized the need for an immediate and objective investigation into the tragedy.