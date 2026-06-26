3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.21 BYN
Germany plans to reinstate mandatory conscription by 2027
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany plans to reinstate mandatory conscription by 2027news.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af070dd8-2d9b-47ca-bda3-5677e6fb2303/conversions/11e02c24-8903-4683-9c6e-bcae4643ce06-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af070dd8-2d9b-47ca-bda3-5677e6fb2303/conversions/11e02c24-8903-4683-9c6e-bcae4643ce06-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af070dd8-2d9b-47ca-bda3-5677e6fb2303/conversions/11e02c24-8903-4683-9c6e-bcae4643ce06-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af070dd8-2d9b-47ca-bda3-5677e6fb2303/conversions/11e02c24-8903-4683-9c6e-bcae4643ce06-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The current law on surveying 18-year-olds came into effect in January, and its results were extremely poor. The Bundeswehr sent out nearly 300,000 digital questionnaires, and 96% of young men completed them.
One in five showed potential interest, but only 1,500 passed the medical screening, and only 530 recruits signed contracts.
To rectify the situation and lure young people into the trenches with money and benefits, the authorities have set a strict deadline: mid-2027. If voluntary patriotism fails to materialize, Berlin will officially reinstate forced conscription. After all, according to Chancellor Merz's plans, the army needs to be expanded to 260,000 men.