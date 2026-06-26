Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he will insist that the mandate of the national delegation to the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara not include the country's participation in the next military loan to Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with the public broadcaster STVR, according to BelTA.

"Since we did not participate in the military loan within the European Union, I will negotiate so that the Slovak delegation does not have a mandate to approve the country's participation in further military financial assistance for Ukraine," the Slovak prime minister said.

The head of the Slovak government also emphasized that only a few senior politicians from EU member states support contacts with Russia and a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. "I'm afraid that many prime ministers want the military conflict to continue. However, Slovakia will always be among the countries that maintain dialogue with Russia," Fico noted.