Projects worth tens of millions of dollars: Krutoy spoke about Lukashenko's major foreign trip

The visits to the countries that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit during his announced major foreign trip have been in preparation for many months. Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration, told journalists from the First Information TV channel.

East and Southeast Asia are a region that is one of the leaders in global development and a global economic driver. This explains the high interest in developing cooperation with Asian countries, which is among Belarus's foreign policy priorities and forms the foundation of its multi-vector policy.

"Regarding the President's long-term business trip, these visits have indeed been in preparation for many months. Some have been since the end of last year. Therefore, our leader long ago decided to visit several Southeast Asian countries with which we have very successful projects worth tens of millions of dollars. These are presidential-level projects and topics," said Dmitry Krutoy.

Regarding the head of state's long-term business trip, he urged "not to make a big deal out of things that don't exist." "It's absolutely routine, systematic, and meticulous work," the head of the Presidential Administration emphasized.