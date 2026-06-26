UN to hold meeting on June 29 to discuss Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on Belarusian bus

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday, June 29, to discuss the Ukrainian drone's attack on a bus carrying Belarusian children, sputnik.by reports.

"The presidency has scheduled the meeting for June 29 at 3:00 PM (10:00 PM Moscow time)," clarified Anna Yevstigneyeva, Russia's Acting Permanent Representative to the UN.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced yesterday that a UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian drone's attack on the Belarusian bus will take place in the very near future.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry also previously stated that Belarus would seek an international assessment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens.