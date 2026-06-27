Lebanon Accuses Israel of Destroying Cultural Heritage Sites in the South

Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh told Reuters that the Israeli military has damaged or completely destroyed cultural heritage sites in southern Lebanon. These include revered monuments damaged by IDF actions.

According to the minister, authorities cannot yet fully assess the extent of the damage, as Israeli forces still occupy an area approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) deep into Lebanon. This area includes the medieval Beaufort Castle and several historic villages.

According to the agency, several ancient cities, including Tyre and Nabatieh, were also subjected to massive airstrikes. Bombing also hit the city of Tebnine, "raising concerns about damage to its Crusader fortress," Salameh added.