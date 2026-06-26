US struck Iranian targets in Hormuz

The ceasefire in the Middle East has once again clearly demonstrated its fragility. US Central Command announced that the US carried out a series of strikes against Iranian targets. Missile and drone storage facilities along the shores of the Strait of Hormuz were allegedly destroyed.

The Pentagon claims this attack was in response to the recent shooting down of an American vessel. Tehran has already issued a threatening statement regarding the current strikes. The Iranians promise that they will not leave this latest act of aggression unanswered.

Violence has also flared up in Beirut. After days of strikes on Lebanon, Israel has finally reached a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Supporters of this group consider the agreements unfair and staged real battles with the army and police on the streets of Beirut. The clashes continued throughout the night.