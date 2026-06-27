Lukashenko departs for major visit to East and Southeast Asia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has departed for a major, comprehensive visit to East and Southeast Asia. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

Alexander Lukashenko will visit several countries for high-level talks to discuss large-scale and promising projects for the country in various fields. Each visit was preceded by extensive preparatory work.

East and Southeast Asia is a region that is one of the leaders in global development and a global economic driver. This explains the high interest in developing cooperation with Asian countries, which is one of Belarus's foreign policy priorities and forms the basis of its multi-vector policy.