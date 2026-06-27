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Lukashenko departs for major visit to East and Southeast Asia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko departs for major visit to East and Southeast Asianews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15e1148e-fca4-442f-8c40-904545ad86a7/conversions/219c4648-2c8f-4d9b-b1bb-c992dc4252c5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15e1148e-fca4-442f-8c40-904545ad86a7/conversions/219c4648-2c8f-4d9b-b1bb-c992dc4252c5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15e1148e-fca4-442f-8c40-904545ad86a7/conversions/219c4648-2c8f-4d9b-b1bb-c992dc4252c5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15e1148e-fca4-442f-8c40-904545ad86a7/conversions/219c4648-2c8f-4d9b-b1bb-c992dc4252c5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has departed for a major, comprehensive visit to East and Southeast Asia. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
Alexander Lukashenko will visit several countries for high-level talks to discuss large-scale and promising projects for the country in various fields. Each visit was preceded by extensive preparatory work.
East and Southeast Asia is a region that is one of the leaders in global development and a global economic driver. This explains the high interest in developing cooperation with Asian countries, which is one of Belarus's foreign policy priorities and forms the basis of its multi-vector policy.