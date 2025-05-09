3.68 BYN
Bilateral Relations Between Belarus and Moldova Discussed in House of Representatives
The House of Representatives of the National Assembly convened to discuss the bilateral relations between Belarus and Moldova.
During the meeting, the participants addressed issues concerning the further development of cooperation between the friendship groups established by the parliaments. Deputies from both nations outlined promising areas of collaboration that hold mutual interest for advancing Belarusian-Moldovan partnership.