3.79 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.40 BYN
BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in capital of Brazil
BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in capital of Brazilnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/32992d34-869d-4a8f-8551-2e3a96be6b45/conversions/46679a6f-c9f2-4e16-9c03-0eab6ecf00ad-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/32992d34-869d-4a8f-8551-2e3a96be6b45/conversions/46679a6f-c9f2-4e16-9c03-0eab6ecf00ad-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/32992d34-869d-4a8f-8551-2e3a96be6b45/conversions/46679a6f-c9f2-4e16-9c03-0eab6ecf00ad-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/32992d34-869d-4a8f-8551-2e3a96be6b45/conversions/46679a6f-c9f2-4e16-9c03-0eab6ecf00ad-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
BRICS Parliamentary Forum began in the capital of Brazil, with a delegation from our country participating in the event. The forum is dedicated to the pressing issues of inclusivity and sustainable governance.
Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, will deliver speeches at two plenary sessions of the forum. Additionally, representatives from our nation plan to hold a series of bilateral meetings.