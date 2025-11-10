Delegations of 40 Countries Take Part in 1st Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference in Islamabad

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a053c802-40f0-439d-ae49-2452e15f994c/conversions/855da7a6-07df-4e12-a72f-b356afe6da9d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a053c802-40f0-439d-ae49-2452e15f994c/conversions/855da7a6-07df-4e12-a72f-b356afe6da9d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a053c802-40f0-439d-ae49-2452e15f994c/conversions/855da7a6-07df-4e12-a72f-b356afe6da9d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a053c802-40f0-439d-ae49-2452e15f994c/conversions/855da7a6-07df-4e12-a72f-b356afe6da9d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Resetting the international security system and strengthening new centers of multipolarity. The first Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference on "Peace, Security, and Development" is currently taking place in Pakistan. Representatives from 40 countries are participating there.

The Belarusian delegation in Islamabad is represented by Member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik. According to him, Belarus and Pakistan have enjoyed friendly relations for several decades. High-level contacts have laid a long-term foundation for constructive, comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. Our countries share similar views on the international stage.

Today's world is rapidly changing. New forces and centers of multipolarity are emerging to build a more just world order, including organizations such as the SCO and BRICS. The conference emphasized the peace-loving policy of the Belarusian state, the need to uphold the principles of good-neighborliness, and expand equal and mutually respectful dialogue. The potential of parliamentary diplomacy for achieving these goals was noted.