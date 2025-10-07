Developing Asian vector - Key details of parliamentary dialogue between Belarus and Vietnam

Belarus attaches great importance to strengthening friendly ties and developing comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam. In Southeast Asia, it is its closest and most reliable partner.

A parliamentary delegation from Vietnam is currently visiting our country. Our countries have reached a new strategic level of relations. And now, agreements must be fleshed out with concrete content.

Priority: Further Development of the Legal Framework

Minsk and Hanoi are more than just partners. Their long-standing political friendship recently blossomed into strategic cooperation, following the May visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam to Minsk. And with it, all the attendant benefits of high-level dialogue. This includes a commitment to expand trade and cooperation, update the cooperation roadmap, and develop political dialogue. And now, parliamentarians are extending a hand of friendship. However, this isn't the first time.

Minsk and Hanoi also have friendship groups, and they are in regular contact. True, this is our colleagues' first time in Minsk. But this doesn't mean Vietnam is discovering Belarus. Guests remember the Soviet people's assistance during the difficult wartime. When the opportunity arises, they always offer our traditional words of gratitude. Isn't this the basis for a strong friendship decades later?

Nguyen Tuan An, Chair of the Vietnam-Belarus Parliamentary Friendship Group:

"We feel at home in Belarus. Our countries have a long, historical friendship. During the war, we received tremendous assistance from you, first from the Soviet Union, and then from Belarus. We will never forget this. Parliamentary cooperation plays a major role in the overall cooperation between the two countries. And our working group is a bridge between the House of Representatives of Belarus and the National Assembly of Vietnam."

The task of the deputies (and they will also speak about this today) is to facilitate the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and most senior levels. There are many of them, which means we need to be more proactive in promoting our countries' economic interests and developing a legislative framework to make this easier and faster. We have cooperation agreements with regions and provinces, but we still have a lot of work to do to flesh them out. But the main thing is that there is both political will and mutual support. Parliamentarians will confirm this today.

Oleg Dyachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"We have great prospects in the area of humanitarian cooperation. The parliamentary dimension is also important, as we are investing heavily in developing parliamentary diplomacy, which allows us to protect the interests of both the Belarusian and Vietnamese peoples, including on international platforms. We see that unfriendly countries often impose unjustified and unfair economic restrictions on our countries. And today, the role of the parliamentary corps of both Vietnam and the National Assembly of Belarus in promoting our interests on international platforms is crucial."