On October 8, Macron Will Deliver an Emergency Address to the Nation

Media reports indicate that on the evening of October 8th, the President of France will address the nation in a televised emergency speech. It is expected that Macron will announce the dissolution of the parliament.

Analysts view this move as one of the strategies to temporarily resolve the most acute political crisis to have shaken the country in the past 60 years.

Apparently, Macron is attempting to preempt his opponents—already, the National Assembly has approved the procedure for impeaching the president, and hundreds of deputies are demanding his immediate resignation. Even close allies of Macron are calling for his departure; among them are former Prime Ministers Édouard Philippe and Gaby Attal.