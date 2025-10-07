"Oman is a fairly wealthy country. It is known primarily for its oil and energy resources. However, Oman lacks production capacity. Belarus could certainly help Oman in this area, as Belarus has significant potential in the agro-industrial complex, agriculture and mechanical engineering. Oman is attracted to all of this. Moreover, politically, Oman has great respect for Belarus and its leader, Alexander Lukashenko, who is perceived as a sovereign leader who defends the country's national interests. Without a doubt, Belarus and Oman could find, let's say, very significant common ground for developing long-term relations."