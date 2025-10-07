Agriculture, "Zapad- 2025" and Administration's Projects. President Hearing Series of Reports

The main topics in the report by Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov were the end of the harvesting campaign and the completion of winter crop sowing. The centralized procurement of agricultural chemicals was also discussed. The implementation of this instruction, previously given to the minister, was reported. The work of stabilization funds was a separate topic of the report.

The main topic of the report to the President by State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich was the results of the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025. The Secretary of State detailed their results and lessons learned, as well as the reaction of our Western neighbors, given their extreme concerns ahead of the exercises. Another topic of the report was the occasional incidents involving drones entering Belarusian territory. The Secretary of State reported that the situation is being monitored on a permanent basis.

Yuri Nazarov, Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate also reported to the head of state. The discussion focused on the construction of facilities within the Property Management Directorate system that are under the President's control. Nazarov reported on the progress of these projects. The President places great emphasis on these projects, as the expertise gained from their implementation is planned to be disseminated throughout the country. Another topic of discussion was the situation at the ASB-Agro Gorodets agricultural enterprise, which Alexander Lukashenko recently visited and expressed serious criticism of a number of shortcomings. Yuri Nazarov reported on the progress made to address the situation. Another important topic in the follow-up to the President of Belarus's talks with the Sultan of Oman is a large-scale joint agricultural project currently under development. It has been proposed to implement it in the Vitebsk Region, based on experience of agricultural enterprises in the Braslav region that belong to the Property Management Directorate. Yuri Nazarov has been instructed to study the feasibility of this project.