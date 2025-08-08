EAEU Prime Ministers to meet in Kyrgyzstan on August 14-15

Prime Ministers of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states are scheduled to meet on August 14-15 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, where the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will hold its session. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

During the meeting, it is planned to approve the development program for exchange trading on the unified organized commodity market within the EAEU, review the EEC’s annual report on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures to prevent violations of common competition rules in 2024. Additionally, reports will be presented on the progress of forming common markets for gas, oil, and petroleum products within the EAEU.

The Prime Ministers will also amend the action plan for implementing the main directions and stages of coordinated transportation policy for EAEU member states for 2024-2026, discuss the progress of the prioritized digitalization initiatives for freight rail transportation within the EAEU, and review measures outlined in the "Digitalization of Transport Corridors" section of the trade and economic development plan between the EAEU and China.