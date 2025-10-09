Irakli Kadagishvili: Societal Polarization — Syndrome of Present Age

The interviewee immediately emphasized that societal polarization is, unfortunately, a syndrome characteristic of our time. Such phenomena are observed not only in Georgia but in many other countries as well. "The spirit of polarization and mutual rejection is being cultivated. How to overcome this is a very important question, but it will not be easy," noted the Georgian parliament member.

When asked who might be interested in destabilizing the situation in Georgia and, more importantly, why, Kadagishvili responded that it has been repeatedly stated that there are forces in global politics seeking to prevent the state from pursuing policies aligned with its national interests. Instead, they want Georgia to fit into the current geopolitical landscape shaped by the ongoing war. "The world is generally uneasy. There are many wars happening right now, very close to us. A full-scale war is underway in Ukraine. By the way, there have been direct appeals and political pressure directed at Georgia to involve the country more actively in this process," Irakli Kadagishvili explained.