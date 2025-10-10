Lecornu Reappointed French Prime Minister: Macron's Decision Met with Harsh Criticism

Macron made this decision after a meeting at the Élysée Palace with the leaders of political parties, to which representatives of La France Insoumise (LFI) and the National Rally (RN) were not invited.

The leaders of these parties have already announced their intention to bring a vote of no confidence against Lecornu in the very near future. The center-right Union of the Right for the Republic also voiced its support. The Communists sharply criticized Macron's decision, claiming that the president is completely out of touch with reality.