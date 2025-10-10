U.S. Troops Enter Gaza to Monitor Compliance with Agreements

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0600d516-a065-4c6c-b1f6-d081e209142a/conversions/3eae5c4a-3735-410a-9418-6943dd4ec7ec-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0600d516-a065-4c6c-b1f6-d081e209142a/conversions/3eae5c4a-3735-410a-9418-6943dd4ec7ec-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0600d516-a065-4c6c-b1f6-d081e209142a/conversions/3eae5c4a-3735-410a-9418-6943dd4ec7ec-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0600d516-a065-4c6c-b1f6-d081e209142a/conversions/3eae5c4a-3735-410a-9418-6943dd4ec7ec-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Around 250,000 people have returned to Gaza City since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. The local Civil Defense reported that approximately 200,000 more Palestinians have returned to the northern areas of the enclave, which the Israeli army had previously declared "extremely dangerous" for civilians.

The day before, the IDF withdrew its troops to new lines inside the Gaza Strip. Now it's up to Hamas: all living hostages must be released by 6:00 a.m. on October 13.