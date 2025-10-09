3.69 BYN
Orbán Accuses Ukraine of Espionage Against Hungary
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukrainian intelligence not only monitors Hungarian citizens but has also infiltrated the local pro-Ukrainian party "Tisa," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated.
He claimed that the Kiev regime provides comprehensive support to opposition forces in Hungary in an attempt to change the government. Orbán also accused Ukrainian intelligence agencies of actively interfering in Hungary’s internal affairs and the lives of Hungarian citizens. According to him, this interference is driven by Budapest’s stance on two key issues: military funding to Kiev and Hungary’s opposition to its accession to the EU and NATO. In both cases, Hungary opposes these initiatives.