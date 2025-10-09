3.69 BYN
Seven EU Countries Increased Their Purchases of Russian Energy Resources
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Despite their statements, EU member states continue to actively purchase Russian energy. Some countries are even increasing their purchases. Reuters is sounding the alarm.
According to data cited by the publication, in the first eight months of this year, EU countries imported €11 billion worth of Russian energy. Moreover, seven of the 27 EU member states increased their LNG imports this year compared to the previous period.
For example, France increased purchases from Russia by 40%, the Netherlands by 72%, Croatia by 55%, Romania by 57%, and Portugal by 167%. Reuters notes that, starting from 2022, the EU has purchased more than €200 billion worth of Russian energy, significantly exceeding the amount it spent on sponsoring the Kiev regime.