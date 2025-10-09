Seven EU Countries Increased Their Purchases of Russian Energy Resources

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5cb2fd9a-cdbc-41cf-b87f-822f8adb60b2/conversions/574159fa-fb42-4d34-a67a-621990d9c217-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5cb2fd9a-cdbc-41cf-b87f-822f8adb60b2/conversions/574159fa-fb42-4d34-a67a-621990d9c217-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5cb2fd9a-cdbc-41cf-b87f-822f8adb60b2/conversions/574159fa-fb42-4d34-a67a-621990d9c217-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5cb2fd9a-cdbc-41cf-b87f-822f8adb60b2/conversions/574159fa-fb42-4d34-a67a-621990d9c217-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Despite their statements, EU member states continue to actively purchase Russian energy. Some countries are even increasing their purchases. Reuters is sounding the alarm.

According to data cited by the publication, in the first eight months of this year, EU countries imported €11 billion worth of Russian energy. Moreover, seven of the 27 EU member states increased their LNG imports this year compared to the previous period.