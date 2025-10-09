Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning – Reactor Dismantling Begins

The Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced that the most difficult stage of decommissioning – reactor dismantling – has begun. The plant's director stated that the nuclear fuel has already been removed, so the "riskiest operations" can begin. These include the demolition of the largest auxiliary buildings, technological equipment, and reactor cores, and the complete demolition of the reactor buildings by 2049. At the same time, the embezzlement of the "master's" funds begins.