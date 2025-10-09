3.69 BYN
Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning – Reactor Dismantling Begins
The Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced that the most difficult stage of decommissioning – reactor dismantling – has begun. The plant's director stated that the nuclear fuel has already been removed, so the "riskiest operations" can begin. These include the demolition of the largest auxiliary buildings, technological equipment, and reactor cores, and the complete demolition of the reactor buildings by 2049. At the same time, the embezzlement of the "master's" funds begins.
The European Commission previously proposed allocating €678 million to Lithuania for these purposes. As a reminder, the Ignalina NPP could have become the foundation of the region's energy security, but Lithuania agreed to dismantle it in exchange for EU membership.